'Free Laptops, Release Prisoners': Er Rashid's Party Releases Manifesto

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), led by jailed Member of Parliament Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh, released its party manifesto in Srinagar on Saturday, pledging the unconditional release of all individuals imprisoned across India.

The document reads that if the party is voted to power, no innocent youth would remain in jail and promised to work towards revoking laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The party promised to fight for the restoration of Article 370, securing jobs and land rights for J&K's people, and ensuring the holistic development of all regions.

The manifesto laid out plans to combat unemployment, drug addiction and address the welfare of daily wage workers, while promising to turn Kashmir into a“jail-free” state.

The manifesto also includes a complete ban on liquor sales and free medical tests in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also Jammu Will Decide Formation Of Next Govt: Amit Shah Rajnath Singh To Address Rallies In Ramban, Banihal

Additionally, the party promised to restore schemes and the autonomy of the University of Kashmir (KU). It also vowed to provide free computers to students who have passed the 8th standard.

The manifesto further pledged to safeguard Kashmiri students and traders working and studying in different parts of India.

While addressing the press, the party also promised to reinstate the decades-old Darbar Move practice, which was stopped by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir a few years ago.



The spokesperson, Inam un Nabi, denounced NC's Omar Abdullah and accused him of living in a bubble of comfort while Engineer Rashid and countless others suffer in jail.

“Soon after the abrogation of Article 370, Omar Abdullah was in safe custody, treated with five-star luxuries, while true leaders like Engineer Rashid have been subjected to real hardship for the last five years,” Inam said.

Taking a strong swipe at Omar Abdullah's campaign antics, Inam condemned his theatrics as undignified, particularly his act of removing his cap to ask for votes.“This is a cheap political stunt from someone who has lost touch with the ground realities,” he remarked.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are awake now, and NC's days of fooling them are over,” Inam said, expressing confidence that

AIP

will lead the charge against the anti-people politics of parties like NC.