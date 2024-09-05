Canada reports trade surplus of USD684M for July

(MENAFN) Canada reported a trade surplus of USD684 million for July, according to the country's statistical agency. This figure comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating export and activity. Merchandise exports for July experienced a modest decline of 0.4 percent, following a notable increase of 4.7 percent in June. Meanwhile, imports decreased at a steeper rate of 1.7 percent, reflecting a reduction in the overall volume of goods entering the country.



The trade balance results for July were notably better than market expectations, which had forecasted a trade deficit of around USD0.7 billion. In contrast, the trade deficit for June was revised from an initial estimate of a USD0.64 billion surplus to a deficit of USD0.18 billion. This revision highlights the volatile nature of trade data and its significant impact on economic analysis.



The decrease in exports in July came after a strong performance in June, when total exports had surged significantly. Despite this downturn, the overall trade balance remained positive, indicating that the decline in imports was sufficient to offset the reduced export figures. Total imports for July fell to USD65.0 billion, a decrease from the record high of USD66.1 billion set in June.



The agency's statement underscored the ongoing adjustments in trade flows and their impact on the country's economic balance. The decline in imports was sharper compared to the drop in exports, contributing to the trade surplus. This data provides a snapshot of Canada's trade dynamics and its implications for the broader economic landscape.

