Qatari Sarah Masoud Seeks New Achievement In Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari Sarah Masoud seeks to a new achievement during her participation in the Paralympic Games being held in the French capital, Paris, until Sep. 8.

Sarah will participate on Thursday, in the women's shot put competition for the (F33) category, which will be held at the Stade de France at 8:30 pm Doha time.

The Qatari competitor hopes to write a new achievement in her history full of successes in various championships and tournaments, as she is one of the most prominent Paralympic in Qatar and the region, after she presented Qatar with the silver medal in the shot put competitions in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Sarah Masoud's successes were not limited to the Paralympic Games, as she also won a silver medal in the women's shot put competition at the World Para Athletics Championships held in the English capital, London, in 2017.

In the Asian Paralympic Games - Incheon 2014, Sarah Masoud won gold medals in shot put and discus throw, while she won a silver medal in shot put at the Asian Games - Jakarta 2018.

She also won silver medals in discus throw and javelin throw at the third West Asian Paralympic Games held in Bahrain in 2022, and a bronze medal in shot put at the same tournament.

In the 2024 edition of the West Asian Paralympic Games held in Sharjah, Sarah Masoud won silver medals in discus throw and shot put, and a bronze medal in javelin throw.

At the Paralympic Games, Tunisian Rawaa Tlili won the gold medal in the F41 category, while Moroccan Yusra Karim won the silver medal in the same category.

Omar Qarada presented the Jordanian delegation with its first gold medal in the 45kg weightlifting competition, while Tunisian runner Aman Allah Al-Tisaawi won the bronze medal in the mens 400m race in the T37 category.

