QNET India Unveils National Nutrition Week Essentials for a Healthier Future

(MENAFN- Avian We) As we observe National Nutrition Week (September 1-7), QNET highlights the importance of smart nutrition from an early age. This year’s theme, "Feeding Smart Right from Start” underscores the crucial role of balanced nutrition in physical growth, cognitive development, and overall well-being, during childhood and adolescence. Ensuring a balanced diet packed with essential nutrients is crucial for optimizing amino acid absorption, boosting brain function, supporting digestive health, and fostering overall well-being in children.

In line with this commitment, QNET presents a curated selection of products designed to enhance overall nutrition and well-being. Each product embodies QNET's dedication to quality and efficacy, ensuring that individuals can achieve their health goals while enjoying the benefits of natural ingredients and advanced formulations.

Nutriplus™ Kids Protein

QNET’s Nutriplus™ Kids Protein is a nutritious health supplement tailored for children aged 6 years and above. Available in delightful flavors like Choco-butter cookie and Vanilla ice cream, this supplement is crafted to support growth and development. It provides 23% protein sourced from soy and dairy, addressing nutritional gaps exacerbated by processed foods. Enhanced with GanedenBC30® probiotics for digestive health, fructofin® for sustained energy, and Litesse® Two for prolonged satiety, it ensures comprehensive nutrition.

DHA supports brain development and neural function, essential during critical adolescent years. It maintains microflora balance by replenishing lost good bacteria that aid digestion, while soluble fiber (80% fiber content) promotes problem-free bowel movements. Formulated with SUPRO® PLUS and DuPont SUPRO® soy protein isolate, it maximizes amino acid absorption crucial for children's holistic well-being.

Nutriplus Monofloral Honey

Nutriplus Monofloral Honey from QNET is sourced from single-species flowers like Mustard, Karanj, Sheesham, Coriander, and Moringa, offering a rich blend of essential minerals, amino acids, and enzymes. This 100% pure and natural honey supports enhanced nutrition with antioxidant, soothing, and antibacterial properties.

Ideal for enhancing teas, breakfasts, or daily diets, Nutriplus Monofloral Honey is available in five enticing flavors – Moringa, Coriander, Karanj, Sheesham, and Mustard – promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Nutriplus Virgin Coconut Oil

Nutriplus Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO), sourced from Kerala, is a pure and natural oil known for its extensive health benefits. Packed with antibacterial, anti-aging, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, Nutriplus VCO supports metabolism and enhances nutrient absorption. It contains lauric acid, a compound considered absorbed easily by the intestine and produces energy. This cold-pressed oil retains its natural color and fresh coconut scent, free from any chemical refining. Extracted from premium organic coconuts, Nutriplus VCO is a versatile superfood, ideal for elevating your health and wellness routine with its pleasant fragrance, taste, and essential nutrients.

Join us in embracing National Nutrition Week with QNET's range of premium products, designed to nourish and enrich your journey towards a healthier lifestyle. The products are exclusively available at





MENAFN05092024006926014934ID1108638802