Harsh Chhaya Recalls Conversation With Writer Salim Khan On His 'Papaji' Performance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Harsh Chhaya has recalled a heartwarming conversation with writer Salim Khan, and shared how the latter lauded him for his role of Papaji in the web series 'Undekhi'.

Talking about the same, Harsh said: "After the first season, I received a call from Arbaaz Khan, who appreciated my work. He mentioned that his father, Salim Khan, was so impressed that he wanted to congratulate me personally."

"The legend himself came on the line and spoke to me. He told me that one couldn't deliver the kind of performance I did unless they knew such a person. I told him he was right--I'm from Delhi and have encountered similar people. Salim then shared how the character of 'Soorma Bhopali' was based on someone he had met in Bhopal. It was a warm, fulfilling conversation with Salim Khan," he shared.

Harsh further said: " 'Undekhi' was the culmination of many experiences over the time. After stepping away from daily soaps, my next step was to seek out roles in films with substantial character parts. It was enjoyable to start with cameos and brief scenes, but eventually, I found myself typecast in those roles."

"I returned to the screen with OTT platforms in 2019. When I was reading the script of 'Undekhi', two characters truly stood out to me--Rinku and the DSP. Papaji, although interesting, seemed more of a plot trigger. I channeled all my angst into my portrayal of 'Papaji' and did the best I could with the material at hand," he said.

Harsh with his vast experience also understands the changing dynamics of storytelling and audience engagement in this new era.

He added: "As the audience becomes more accustomed to international content, we'll need to be increasingly competitive here, which might be a good thing. However, with shorter attention spans, it's challenging to keep viewers engaged. An OTT series typically has a twist every five minutes; if this trend continues, it might impact certain storytelling styles."

The show also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, and Ankur Rathee.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, 'Undekhi 3' also features Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh in pivotal roles.

'Undekhi 3' is streaming on Sony LIV.