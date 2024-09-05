عربي


Fire Breaks Out At Bahu Plaza In Jammu

Fire Breaks Out At Bahu Plaza In Jammu


9/5/2024 3:14:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A fire broke out in a commercial building at Bahu Plaza in Jammu on Thursday, prompting a swift response from the fire and emergency services.

Fire tenders rushed to the Gupta Tower, a densely occupied commercial building, which housed several offices including banks, a private radio station etc., reported news agency KNO.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, authorities confirmed that all individuals inside the building were safely evacuated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries while the F&ES personnel along with the policemen were on-site to manage the situation and ensure a smooth evacuation.

Meanwhile, the firefighters have brought the fire under control.

Kashmir Observer

