Al Khater Meets Norwegian Foreign Affairs State Secretary

Oslo: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with State Secretary at the of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway H E Andreas Kravik.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, along with developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and Afghanistan, as well as the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.