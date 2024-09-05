Al Khater Meets Norwegian Foreign Affairs State Secretary
QNA
Oslo: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway H E Andreas Kravik.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, along with developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and Afghanistan, as well as the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
