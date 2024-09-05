عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Khater Meets Norwegian Foreign Affairs State Secretary


9/5/2024 2:23:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway H E Andreas Kravik.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, along with developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and Afghanistan, as well as the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

MENAFN05092024000063011010ID1108638685


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search