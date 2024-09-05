Qatar-Finland Ties Became Stronger Over Past Decades: Finnish FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Helsinki: for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland H E Elina Valtonen underlined that Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Finland is highly anticipated and appreciated, noting that the visit reflects the remarkable development in the relations between the two countries in recent years.

Speaking to QNA, the Minister welcomed H H the Amir's visit to Helsinki which constitutes important opportunity to highlight the many potentials that can be built upon between the two sides.

She noted that the relations between Qatar and Finland have become deeper and stronger over the past decades, and believed that the future is up to the people of both countries to have more interaction in trade and investment, and to discuss ideas and common solutions to various issues and challenges.

She pointed to Finland's interest in the State of Qatar as a future political partner in effectively resolving the Middle East crises, and finding common ground on the Palestinian issue to realize the two-state solution, thus achieving a peaceful future in the region and the world. She indicated that Finland defends the international order based on the rules of democracy and freedom.

The Finnish Foreign Minister said that Finland has a lot to offer in the areas of business and economic affairs, including investment and trade; noting the importance of close cooperation between Qatar and Finland and its role in solving many regional and geopolitical problems, such as climate change.

She noted the significance of the 6-hour direct flight between Doha and Helsinki in promoting business and investment, and cultural exchange between the peoples through tourism in both directions, noting that Qatar and Finland have very advanced companies.

Regarding the second round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland held in the capital Helsinki last May, Minister H E Elina Valtonen said the consultations were well received by both sides, and revealed many commonalities that can be built upon, indicating that the consultations will be“permanent and regular.”