India-Born Ireland Cricketer Simi Singh Battles For Life With Acute Liver Failure, Wife Steps Forward As Donor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Simranjit Singh, popularly known as Simi Singh, one of Ireland's top all-rounders, is battling for his life due to acute liver failure. The 37-year-old cricketer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, where he is waiting for a liver transplant.

Simi, who was born in Mohali, Punjab, has had a flourishing international career with Ireland, representing the nation in 35 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 53 T20 Internationals (T20Is). However, his crisis has taken a severe turn, and he is now in dire need of medical intervention.

According to Parvinder Singh, Simi's father-in-law, the cricketer's health began to deteriorate five to six months ago while he was in Dublin, Ireland. "Some five-six months back, when he was in Dublin, Ireland, Simi developed a strange kind of fever which kept coming and going. He got himself examined there, but nothing conclusive came out in the check-ups. The medical professionals there said that they couldn't find the underlying cause and therefore they wouldn't start medication," Parvinder was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

As his condition worsened, Simi and his family decided to return to India in hopes of receiving more focused medical attention. He flew to Mohali in late June and began treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh. Initially, doctors suspected tuberculosis (TB) and began administering antibiotics. However, further test results showed that Simi did not have TB.

Despite continuing treatment, Simi's condition worsened. His fever spiked, and he developed acute jaundice. Following a second medical opinion at a private hospital in Mohali, the doctors confirmed that Simi did not have TB but advised him to continue his course of antibiotics for six weeks. His health continued to decline, and by late August, Simi was re-admitted to the ICU at PGI, Chandigarh. It was here that doctors diagnosed him with acute liver failure.

The medical team at PGI advised immediate action and recommended that Simi be transferred to Medanta, Gurugram, given the urgency of his condition. There was a high risk that he could slip into a coma, at which point a liver transplant would no longer be viable. Simi was moved to Medanta on September 3.

Simi is now preparing for a liver transplant, which doctors at Medanta hope will save his life. His wife, Agamdeep Kaur, who works in Dublin, has stepped forward as the donor, offering to donate part of her liver.

"Thankfully, Simi's blood group is AB+ which means he is a universal receiver. The doctors say that matching with his wife won't be a problem. The transplant is likely to be performed very soon, and the doctors are positive that the outcome will be in Simi's favour and will give him a new lease of life," a close family member told TOI.

Medical experts at Medanta have expressed optimism about the procedure, which is expected to take place soon. The transplant is considered critical for Simi's recovery, and his family is hopeful that the operation will give him a new lease on life.

Simi Singh has been an integral part of the Irish cricket team since his debut in 2017. A versatile player, he has notched impressive statistics across formats. He has claimed 39 wickets in ODIs, with career-best figures of 5/10, and has taken 44 wickets in T20Is. As a batsman, he boasts a notable achievement-an ODI century against South Africa, where he faced the formidable bowling attack of Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Simi's journey to international cricket began in Punjab, where he represented the state at the U-14 and U-17 levels. Despite his promising start, he did not make the cut for the U-19 team and eventually moved to Ireland in 2005 to pursue a career in hotel management. In 2006, he joined Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin as a professional cricketer, a move that eventually led to his inclusion in Ireland's national squad.

As Simi awaits his critical transplant, support from his fans, friends, and fellow cricketers continues to pour in. His family remains by his side, praying for a successful outcome. Agamdeep, his wife and liver donor, has been a pillar of strength during this difficult time.

The cricketing world is keeping a close watch on Simi's health, hoping that the transplant will be successful and that the beloved cricketer will soon be back on the road to recovery.