Gujarat To Bihar: 5 Indian States Where Alcohol Is BANNED

9/5/2024 2:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alcohol prohibition has been a topic of discussion in India, with some states adopting a ban to promote health, safety, and social welfare. The alcohol ban, enforced by law, aims to reduce consumption and related social issues, though it often sparks debates about its effectiveness and economic impact


Check out 5 Indian states where Alcohol is totally banned

Bihar

Bihar enforced total alcohol prohibition in April 2016. The ban aimed to curb alcohol-related crimes and improve public health, but it has faced challenges with smuggling


Gujarat has upheld an alcohol ban since its formation in 1960. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of abstinence, the state maintains strict laws


Mizoram adopted alcohol prohibition in 1997, driven by the church and women's groups. The state saw a brief lifting of the ban between 2015-2019, but it was reintroduced


Lakshadweep enforces strict alcohol laws, with the sale and consumption of alcohol restricted primarily to a few resorts on the island

Nagaland

Alcohol prohibition in Nagaland has been in place since 1989 through Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act. However, illegal trade and alcohol smuggling remain significant concerns

