Ukraine's Government Shakeup Not To Reduce U.S. Support - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States administration expects that the level of cooperation and support for Ukraine will remain unchanged after the latest reshuffles in the Ukrainian government, announced on Wednesday.

That's according to the White House adviser national security communications adviser John Kirby, who spoke at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"It's not going to change the way we interact with Ukraine, it's certainly not going to change the support that we're going to continue to provide them," said the representative from the Joe Biden administration.

Parliament dismisses Vice PM for European Integration Stefanishyna

He also emphasized that the United States in this context offers no advice to Ukraine whatsoever on how to manage their democracy.

As Ukrinform reported, several ministers from the Government of Ukraine filed resignations letters on Wednesday. The ruling Servant of the People parliament faction held a meeting on government reshuffles and those in the President's Office.