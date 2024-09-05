Beijing Refutes Russian Propaganda Claims Of War Drone Supplies To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese Foreign spokeswoman Mao Ning denied the allegation that China had been supplying Ukraine with Chinese-made drones that could be used for military purposes, adding that the strictly controls the export of dual-use products, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

This is how the official commented at a Wednesday briefing on the "exclusive analysis" done by the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti that alleged Ukraine's continued purchase of Chinese drones for use in combat operations, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"I don't know what you're talking about," Mao said in response to provocative claims by Russian propagandists.

"I can only tell you that China exercises strict export control over dual-use products, including drones, and opposes the use of civilian drones for military purposes," the diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in response to repeated nuclear threats by Russian officials, reminded Moscow that a nuclear war cannot be won, and called on all parties to show restraint in order to reduce strategic risks.

Photo: Getty Images