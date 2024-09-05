Poltava Strike: 65 Victims Remain In Grave Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava, 65 of the Russian missile strike on an educational facility on September 3 remain in serious condition and another 146 are in“average condition”.

That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Filip Pronin , who delivered an update on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The official spoke at a press for international, national, and regional media, to detail the effects of Russia's recent attack on Poltava. Representatives from the emergency response agencies and the educational facility board also spoke at the event.

As the head of the administration noted, all response services promptly scrambled to the scene of the strikes. Thirty paramedic teams were involved while hospitals stood ready to receive the wounded.

"Victims are being provided with both inpatient and outpatient care. Currently, 65 people are in grave condition, 146 – in average condition, and 87 – in mild condition," he emphasized.

According to Pronin, the response teams continue to clear the rubble at the sites of the impacts.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invasion forces on September 3 launched a deadly strike on Poltava involving two ballistic missiles, targeting an educational facility. The attack left 53 people killed and 298 injured, as per the latest update.