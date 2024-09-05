(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA)

1993 -- Businessman Mohammad Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi passed away at age 74.

1997 -- The Library of the US chose State of Kuwait as the regional center for the International of Information.

1998 -- The US publication, Newsweek International, granted former KUNA Chairman and Director-General Barjas Humoud Al-Barjas a certificate of appreciation for his valuable contributions to Arab and Islamic news publication, as well as broadcasting exclusive reports. This was the first time an Arab figure was given such an award outside the US.

2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum International announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea (SK) Energy to develop an oil refinery and a petrochemical complex in Indonesia.

2013 -- Kuwait Squash Federation announced the State of Kuwait will be the venue for the World Squash Championship, the first time in the Arab Gulf region.

2015 -- Kuwait joined the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands and chose Mubarak Al-Kabeer Reserve in Boubyan Island as a location representative of the convention's tenets.

2018 -- Former dean of Kuwait University's (KU) Faculty of Arts Dr. Abdullah Al-Muhana passed at age 76. (end) bs