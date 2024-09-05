How India Puts An 'End' To Global Evil Forces? RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that global evil forces tend to diminish upon reaching India, where they are metaphorically given their "last rites."

Bhagwat made these comments on Wednesday during the 'Vedsevak Sanman Sohala,' an award ceremony hosted by the Sadguru Group. The event honoured 200 'gurujis' who completed 16 months of rituals associated with the four Vedas during the of the Mandir in Ayodhya .

He observed that evil forces are inherently active and cohesive, unlike virtuous individuals who need continuous guidance and support. Bhagwat highlighted that these malevolent forces manifest worldwide, citing examples from America, Poland, the Arab Spring, and Bangladesh . He criticized those who, by promoting divisive ideologies, exacerbate global cultural degradation for their own gain.

"Evil Forces exist globally, with their evil acts occurring everywhere. Bangladesh is not the first case. The first case is America. I read a book by an American author titled Cultural Development of America, which discusses the cultural degradation in America over the last 100 years. This degradation was replicated in Poland, then spread to Arab countries during the Arab Spring, and recently it happened in Bangladesh. Those who seek to tighten their grip on the world and believe they are the only ones who are right--while others are wrong--are the ones who promote these divisive tendencies for their own benefit," he said, ANI reported.

Bhagwat emphasized that India's unique ability to counteract these negative forces lies in its deep-seated knowledge and practices. He noted that such global tendencies ultimately wane in India due to this cultural resilience.

"We need to monitor these tendencies without fear. History shows that while these tendencies grow larger and eventually reach India, they decline here as we perform their last rites. This is possible because we possess the knowledge to tame them," ANI quoted Mohan Bhagwat .

Additionally, Bhagwat expressed concern over the rising scepticism among educated individuals, attributing it to a lack of role models. He also addressed the issue of untouchability, asserting that it has no basis in Hindu scriptures and questioning the responsibility of those who convert to other religions out of frustration with persistent practices within Hinduism.

"If someone, frustrated with the stubborn practices within Hinduism, converts to another religion, who is to blame?" he questioned, as reported by ANi.

-With agency inputs