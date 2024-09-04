(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2024 - The 2024 Aranya Xiami Festival, a collaborative production between Xiami Music Entertainment and Aranya, has concluded successfully. Now in its third year, the festival continues to focus on the themes of warmth, companionship, and connection.





Corinne Bailey Rae at the 2024 Aranya Xiami Music Festival



Li Jie, Co-Founder of the Aranya Xiami Music Festival and President of Alibaba Pictures , said, "Striving for content excellence requires forging a profound connection with our audience on both a spiritual and emotional level. Since its inception, the Aranya Xiami Music Festival has thrived on the synergy of visionary musicians and passionate music fans. Our vision is to elevate this festival to a globally recognized landmark music and arts festival within the forthcoming decade."



Ma Yin, Co-Founder of the Aranya Xiami Music Festival and Founder of Aranya , said, "In today's world, the integration of cultural arts into our daily lives is not just a luxury but a necessity. Our mission is to seamlessly incorporate cultural and artistic content into everyday life. Furthermore, my passion for music fuels my anticipation for the establishment of a quality music festival, one that promises longevity and enriches our cultural landscape."



Eight overseas artists make their debut at the 2024 Aranya Xiami Music F estival



From August 30 to September 1, the Aranya Golden Coast was abuzz with the excitement of tens of thousands of music enthusiasts who gathered for the eagerly awaited musical celebration. The three-day Aranya Xiami Music Festival offered an array of experiences including a vibrant pre-party night, enchanting sunrise session, and two full days of performances. Although the overall format has been maintained, the content has been creatively refreshed each year, with the 2024 edition of the Festival seeing substantial enhancements in program scheduling, artist curation, and the overall aesthetic experience.



On the pre-party night of August 30, Lei Zhao, accompanied by the "No Signal" electro-acoustic orchestra, delivered a remarkable performance lasting over 110 minutes. This exclusive event featured a setlist of popular tracks, including "Chengdu", "Our Time", and "Teen on Shuqian Street", which together crafted an immersive and emotionally resonant experience for the audience.



During the sunrise session on September 1, Taiwan's "Father of Folk Music", Ara Kimbo, roused the daybreak at Aranya with his signature melodies. Classics such as "Pacific Wind" and "Blowin'in the Wind" encapsulated the essence of eras past, captivating the audience and leaving an indelible mark of enchantment upon their spirits.



The 2024 Aranya Xiami Music Festival showcased a diverse and internationally-influenced lineup. This year's roster featured 28 musical acts, including eight global artists such as Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Corinne Bailey Rae, Belgian ensemble Hooverphonic, American singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata, British talent Griff, a rising star from the 2000s generation, the Japanese-English rock group DYGL, Swedish post-rock outfit pg, and Swedish indie sensation The Royal Concept. These artists are not only celebrated in their respective countries, but have also garnered international acclaim, with honors such as Grammys and Brit Awards to their names. The festival's musical palette spans electronic, folk, rock, R&B, and indie, with over half of the acts making their China or Chinese music festival debuts, providing a refreshing experience for music fans.



During the festival, Corinne Bailey Rae enchanted attendees with her soulful jazz renditions of hits such as "Been to the Moon" and "Like a Star," creating a captivating and nuanced atmosphere that resonated deeply with the audience. Röyksopp infused the event with their dynamic brand of electronic music that oscillated between a pulsating fusion of energetic beats and hypnotic sonic layers, electrifying the crowd. Hooverphonic's set was a cinematic experience from the outset, blending the classical melodies of "Mad About You" with serene vocal stylings, instantly casting a spell over the audience.



The festival's finale featured an impressive line-up of Chinese musicians, with Wei Xu and Cheer Chen headlining the closing performances across two days, enchanting the audience with a selection of their most popular hits including "Free as the Wind", "The Blue Lotus", "Travel is Meaningful", and "A Box of Rain". Complementing the closing acts, a cadre of distinctive and rising young artists, including Default, GriffO, and Fayzz, graced the stage as the opening acts, infusing the festival with their dynamic and fresh energy.



Yin Liang, the H ead of Xiami Music Entertainment and the C hief P roducer of the Xiami Music Festival , said: "The essence of a music festival lies in its bespoke curation, tailored to the distinctive characteristics of each locale. The Aranya Xiami Music Festival is conceived as an artistic masterpiece, boasting a diverse and ever-evolving lineup that has remained unique for three consecutive years. While some people may not be able to name the bands, aficionados with a penchant for a specific genre can rest assured that the festival's roster includes at least five acts that cater to the eclectic tastes of its audience. Embracing the novel rather than the monotonous, the festival celebrates the myriad facets of beauty."



The bands also had high praise for this year's Xiami Music Festival. Swedish indie sensation The Royal Concept said, "It is also a very beautiful background looking from the stage. The music festival looks promising." Röyksopp added, "Obviously, the dance floor here is made of sand, but we like to go out of our way to find the exotic and rare experiences. We like the fact that each time we perform is a unique experience, so this adds to the list I think, so we are just happy to be here."



Environmental Action + Art and Culture: the Xiami Music Festival Creates a Rich Lifestyle



This year, Aranya Xiami Music Festival transcended musical boundaries by introducing "Art Units" and "Community Units," alongside an ambitious environmental initiative, offering attendees a multifaceted experience that harmoniously blended art, environmental stewardship, and community spirit.



The stage design of the Xiami Music Festival held significant artistic merit. The Xiami Stage and the Seeking Light Stage were ingeniously crafted based on the traditional "round sky and square earth" design concept, situated at opposing ends of the beach, creating a harmonious balance of strength and warmth. The R10 Halo, serving as the third focal point, rose majestically between them, akin to a radiant red sun. By day, it exuded a serene tranquility, beckoning music enthusiasts to pause for a snapshot; at night, it transformed into a brilliant spectacle, capturing the most electrifying moments on stage.



Adjacent to the R10 Halo, the Aranya Xiami Music Festival in collaboration with Unlimited Art constructed a 200-square-meter snow house. This pristine expanse was adorned with delicate snowdrifts, while atop its roof stood Rick, an 8-meter-high IP snowman, creating a strong visual impact. Enthusiasts ventured into this frosty haven to peruse an eclectic collection of over 100 art works by over 30 young artists hailing from prestigious art academies and diverse artistic disciplines throughout the nation. Amidst this wintry wonderland, visitors captured memories alongside the snowman, all the while immersing themselves in the allure of artistic expression.



Following an exhilarating day at the music festival, attendees sought comfort in the comedic relief provided by renowned comedians Hulan and Mengjie Li at their talk shows. Others were drawn to the nocturnal allure of performances at Aranya DDC and the North Hall of Aranya Art Center, which promised a continuation of the day's spectacular entertainment. The Aranya Xiami Music Festival, in collaboration with Damai Mailive and other partners, curated these intimate events to enrich the community with a tapestry of vibrant and varied performances.



This year, the Aranya Xiami Music Festival placed a heightened emphasis on cleanliness and organization. In a collaborative effort, the festival partnered with Alibaba Foundation and Novaloop to launch the "Environmental Music Festival" initiative, aimed at fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among attendees. It promoted the proper disposal of waste in allocated areas and encouraged active participation in waste sorting, maintaining the cleanliness of the venue and underscoring the importance of protecting our oceans from pollution.



At the Aranya Xiami Music Festival, an impressive array of 150 waste sorting stations was established, facilitating the recycling of hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles within a three-day span. Furthermore, the festival, in collaboration with its public welfare partner "related", spearheaded a campaign aimed at ocean conservation and water preservation. This initiative served as a rallying call for music enthusiasts to embrace sustainability and collectively strive for an enhanced quality of life.







Hashtag: #2024AranyaXiamiMusicFestival #AlibabaPictures

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Alibaba Pictures Alibaba Pictures is listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1060). It is an Internet-driven integrated platform that covers content production, promotion and distribution, IP licensing, cinema ticketing management, and data services for the entertainment industry.



Alibaba Pictures' company website:





MENAFN04092024003551001712ID1108638424