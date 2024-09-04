Shielding Ourselves From Negativity

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) By Rania Sa'adi

Rapid Transformational

Therapist

& Clinaicl Hypnotherapist

In our daily lives, we encounter different individuals, each bringing their own special

energy and influence. While some enrich our lives with positivity and support, others

drain our emotional resources with negativity.

Dealing with negative people can be challenging, as their attitudes and behaviours can impact our wellbeing, productivity and overall happiness.

However, by employing effective strategies, we can protect ourselves from the effects of negativity and maintain a positive outlook on life.

Our wellbeing

Negative people often exhibit behaviours and attitudes that are harmful to others.

They might complain continuously, criticise, or express negativity that often comes from different sources, such as personal insecurities, unresolved issues, or a general pessimist outlook on life.

Understanding the root cause of their behaviour can help us approach the situation with empathy and develop strategies to protect ourselves.

Negative people are not to be taken lightly; they can hugely affect us in various ways.

Their behaviour can induce stress, lower our self-esteem and disrupt our mental and emotional balance.

By recognising the impact of their negativity, we become more aware of the importance of protecting ourselves.



Acknowledging this empowers us to take steps towards maintaining our well-being.

Setting Boundaries

One of the most effective ways to protect ourselves from negative people is by setting clear boundaries.

Boundaries define what is acceptable and unacceptable behaviour, ensuring that we do not become overwhelmed by negativity.

Here are some ways to establish boundaries:

1. Limit interactions: Reduce the amount of time spent with negative individuals.

If avoiding them entirely is not possible, try to limit your interactions and keep them brief

2. Communicate clearly: Express your boundaries assertively but respectfully.

Let the negative person know how their behaviours affect you and what changes you need to see

3. Stick to your limits: Once you have set boundaries, it is crucial to enforce them consistently. Do not let guilt

or pressure make you compromise your well-being

Practicing self-care

Self-care is essential for maintaining our mental and emotional health, especially when dealing with negative people.

By prioritising self-care, we strengthen our power and ability to deal with negativity.

Here are some self-care practices to consider:

Mindfulness and meditation: Engaging in mindfulness and meditation can help us stay grounded and centred.

These practices enable us to manage stress and maintain a positive mindset despite external negativity Physical activity: Regular exercise releases endorphins, which can boost our mood and energy levels.

Physical activity also provides a healthy outlet for releasing tension and stress Healthy diet and sleep: Proper nutrition and adequate sleep are vital for our overall well-being.

A balanced diet and sufficient rest can improve our mental clarity and emotional stability, despite any external negative factors Engage in hobbies: Participating in activities we enjoy can serve as a distraction from negative influences.

Hobbies allow us to express ourselves creatively and find joy in our interests

Building a positive support system

Surrounding ourselves with positive, supportive individuals can counteract the effects of negativity.

A strong support system provides encouragement,

understanding and a sense of belonging.

Here are ways to build and maintain a positive network:

1. Seek out positive relationships: Identify relationships with people who uplift and inspire you.

Spend time with friends and family who have a positive outlook and encourage your growth and journey

2. Join support groups: Participate in groups or communities that share your interests and values.

These groups can offer a sense of belonging and connection

3. Be a positive influence: Foster positivity in your interactions with others.

By being a source of support and encouragement to others, you can attract likeminded individuals and strengthen your positive aura

Developing emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence involves recognising, understanding and managing our emotions and the emotions of others.



Developing emotional intelligence can help us navigate interactions with negative people more effectively.

Best ways to do that is by:

1. Paying attention to your emotional responses and triggers.

Understanding your emotions can help you manage them better and avoid being overwhelmed by negativity By taking proactive steps, we can ensure that negativity does not overshadow our happiness

2. Practicing empathy by trying to understand the

perspective and feelings of negative individuals.

Empathy can reduce tension and makes communication much easier

3. Managing your emotions through deep breathing, positive self-talk, and taking breaks when needed.

These strategies can help you stay calm and composed in the face of negativity Protecting ourselves from negative people is crucial for maintaining our mental and emotional well-being.

By setting boundaries, practicing self-care, cultivating a positive support system and developing emotional intelligence, we can shield ourselves from negativity and foster a more positive, fulfilling life.

Remember, we have the power to choose our reactions and the people we allow into our lives.

By taking proactive steps, we can ensure that negativity does not overshadow our happiness and growth

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine