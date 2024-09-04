MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know that the salt from the Dead Sea not only keeps people buoyant but also plays a critical role in worldwide due to its high potassium content?

Potassium is a vital nutrient for growth, and potash fertilizer significantly boosts crop yields and enhances quality. It helps produce plumper fruits and more vibrant colors, ultimately improving the overall and productivity of crops.

China Matters' Feature: Exploring How Potash Fuels Global Agriculture

In this video, Egyptian vlogger Mohamed Jihad takes us on an insightful journey to the APC in Jordan. Mohamed explores the company's expansive production facilities near the Dead Sea, visits its state-of-the-art R&D center, and observes the central control room where all the operations are managed. With a close observation into the intricate potash production process, he understands the critical role of potash in global food security.

Continue Reading

Jordan, benefiting from its proximity to the Dead Sea, is rich in potassium salt resources. This abundance has propelled the Arab Potash Company (APC) to become the eighth-largest potash producer globally. Annually, the APC produces 2.8 million tons of potassium chloride, which is distributed worldwide and helps to ensure the global food security.

In this video, Egyptian vlogger Mohamed Jihad takes us on an insightful journey to the APC in Jordan. Mohamed explores the company's expansive production facilities near the Dead Sea, visits its state-of-the-art R&D center, and observes the central control room where all the operations are managed. With a close observation into the intricate potash production process, he understands the critical role of potash in global food security. This project, with a joint venture by China and Jordan, exemplifies successful economic cooperation between the two countries.

How is potash fertilizer produced? What technological innovations have been used to drive its production? What are the different effects of various types of potash fertilizer? Watch this video to find your answers!

YouTube Link:

SOURCE China Matters