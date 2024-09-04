Biomednewsbreaks - Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Enters Into Public Offering Agreement Estimated To Total $4.45M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the of neurological disorders, has entered into a placement agency agreement. The agreement is for the purchase

and sale of 8,106,584 shares of its common stock (or prefunded warrants in lieu thereof). The shares are offered at $0.55 per share (or $0.549 per prefunded warrant in lieu thereof). According to the announcement, the offering is expected to close on or about Sept. 5, 2024. Gross proceeds of the offering, which will be subject to customary closing conditions, are estimated to be approximately $4.45 million before deduction of standard fees and expenses. Oragenics anticipates using the funds from the offering for the continued development of its

ONP-002

product candidate as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital. Dawson James Securities Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information about the company, please visit

.

