Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) President Makes Additional $3.4M Investment Through Core 4 Capital Corp.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, is announcing that its President Jordan Schur – through Core 4 Capital Corp., his family group – has invested in a $3.4 million private placement in the company. The private placement involved the issuance of 3,370,787 shares at $0.89 per unit and 3,370,767 warrants at $0.125 per warrant. Following this investment, Safety Shot has received a combined investment of $9.4 million from Core 4. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to fund the continued development and growth of the Safety Shot brand.

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

IBN