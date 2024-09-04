Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Surgical And Non-Surgical Treatments For The Removal Of Bags Under The Eyes.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews pros and cons of surgical vs. non-surgical treatments for under-eye bags, helping patients choose the best option for their needs.

- Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When dealing with under-eye bags, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Dr. Simon Ourian, a leading expert in cosmetic dermatology, is shedding light on the pros and cons of surgical and non-surgical treatments. With his extensive experience treating countless patients-including some of the most recognizable faces in the world-Dr. Ourian knows what works best, depending on each individual's needs.

Surgical Options: What You Should Know

Surgical solutions, such as blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), are designed to remove or reposition fat and tighten the skin around the eyes. This can significantly reduce or eliminate bags under the eyes for a smoother, fresher look.

Pros:

- Long-term results: Surgery often provides results that last for many years, sometimes permanently.

- Addresses multiple concerns: Not only does it tackle under-eye bags, but it can also improve sagging skin and muscle laxity around the eyes.

Cons:

- Downtime: Recovery can take several weeks, with swelling and bruising to manage.

- Potential risks: Like all surgeries, there are risks, including infection, scarring, and asymmetry.

- Higher upfront cost: Surgical procedures typically have a higher price than non-surgical treatments.

Non-Surgical Approaches: A Quicker Fix

Non-surgical treatments such as dermal fillers, laser therapy, or radiofrequency offer alternatives for those who prefer a less invasive route. These treatments aim to smooth puffiness and tighten the skin without the need for incisions.

Pros:

- Minimal downtime: Most people can resume their normal routine almost immediately after the treatment.

- Non-invasive: These treatments don't involve surgery, reducing the risks and recovery time.

- Natural-looking results: Non-surgical options can offer a subtle improvement, allowing for gradual change.

- Long-lasting effects: Some non-surgical treatments, such as certain laser therapies or advanced radiofrequency, can deliver results that last up to 10 years with proper maintenance.



Cons:

- Potential for uneven results: Non-surgical treatments may occasionally result in slight asymmetry, requiring additional touch-ups to correct..

- Limited scope: Non-surgical treatments might not be enough for more severe cases of under-eye bags.

Ourian'sOurian's Perspective

"When it comes to under-eye bags, the choice between surgery and non-surgical treatments depends on what the patient is looking for-whether it's a quick, temporary fix or something more permanent," says Dr. Ourian. "For some, non-invasive options work perfectly, but for others, surgery might be the most effective way to get long-lasting results."

Visit or contact (310)651-6267 for more details on under-eye treatments or to arrange a consultation with Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione Beverly Hills.

About Dr. Simon Ourian

Dr. Simon Ourian is a globally renowned cosmetic dermatology expert, known for his innovative approach to non-invasive aesthetic procedures. His celebrity clientele and groundbreaking work have made him a trusted name in the world of beauty and skin care.

