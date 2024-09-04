(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – On Tuesday, September 3, the National of Chile approved the agreement on Chile Access and prior users for Cheese and Meats. The approval of this agreement by Chile confirms the United States' and Chile's mutual understanding regarding market access to Chile for a number of US cheese and meat products and how Chile will treat prior users of certain terms for cheeses.

“This is a welcome development from the Republic of Chile, and I would like to thank them for their work on this agreement,” said ambassador Katherine Tai.“It ensures that US producers of meats and cheeses will not be excluded from the Chilean market and will continue to see the benefits of our mutually-beneficial trade relationship.”

This agreement gives US producers the opportunity to grow their businesses and to supply Chilean consumers with specialty cheeses and meats using certain terms, including parmesan, gruyere, feta, cheddar, gouda, provolone, prosciutto, and salami.

The agreement ensures that current and future US exporters of certain cheeses and meats will continue to be able to use those terms in Chile going forward. This is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to prevent market access for US producers from being undermined through measures that disallow for the use of terms that describe types of cheese and meat products.

This agreement will also be treated as an integral part of the United States-Chile Free Trade Agreement, including for the purposes of dispute settlement.

The Biden-Harris administration is committed to ensuring that the United States stands up for all US producers, big and small.

The post Chile – US approves agreement on market access appeared first on Caribbean News Global .