Amir, Finnish President Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Helsinki: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HE President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb held an official talks session at the Presidential Palace in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the session, HE the Finnish President welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting that His Highness's first official visit to the Republic of Finland reflects the depth of bilateral relations, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations. His Excellency voiced hopes to collaborate with His Highness to boost mutual cooperation and push relations to broader levels.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir expressed his deep thanks to HE the Finnish President for the warm reception and generous hospitality, highlighting the outstanding relations between the two countries. His Highness expressed aspirations that the visit would contribute to consolidating bilateral cooperation relations across various fields to the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The two sides discussed aspects of cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the areas of investment, economy, energy, education and international cooperation. They also tackled the key regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended at Qatar's side by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, along with senior officials and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

In attendance from the Finnish side where Minister for Foreign Trade and Development HE Ville Tavio, Chief of Staff, Office of the President of the Republic HE Lauri Tierala, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy, Outi Holopainen, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir and the Finnish President held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries and a number of issues of mutual interest.

HE the Finnish President also hosted an official dinner banquet in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation at the Presidential Palace.

HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace.