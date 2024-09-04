Help, Heal, Hope Conversations To Livestream During National Suicide Prevention Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education hosts local, state, national suicide prevention leaders, organizations for discussions about their work

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, a Minnesota-based national non-profit focused on suicide prevention, will present a series of conversations about the efforts of local, state and national organizations working to prevent suicide.Hosted on the organization's social media platforms, Help, Heal, Hope: Suicide Prevention Week Conversations will highlight the critically important work of the public and private sector in raising awareness about and preventing suicide, and what each one of us can do to help save lives.Monday-Friday, September 9-13, the series of 30-minute conversations will feature dozens of guests leading organizations focused on suicide prevention or advocating for underrepresented communities in the field.Guests include:Jaymes Black, CEO, The Trevor ProjectAllison Ivie, Eating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy & ActionDeb Stone, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Nicki Reisberg, host, Scrolling 2 Death podcastKelly Felton, Minnesota Department of Health Suicide Prevention TaskforceFind the full schedule at save/event/prevention-week-conversations/.In addition, Tuesday, September 10, the organization will host an in-person event, Help, Heal, Hope for World Suicide Prevention Day , at its Bloomington, Minn., headquarters. The program will feature a Suicide Prevention Day proclamation from Bloomington Mayor Ted Busse, a memorial acknowledging the lives of those who have died by suicide, and musical performances by Brittani Senser, a suicide loss survivor whose daughter, Aria, died by suicide in 2019. More details can be found at save/event/world-suicide-prevention-day. The event is free and open to the public.WHEN:Virtual event: Throughout the week, 10 am CST, Monday, September 9 - 5 pm CST, Friday, September 13In-person event: 11 am-1 pm CST, Tuesday, September 10WHERE:Virtual event: SAVE Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn channelsIn-person event: Wells Fargo Plaza Courtyard, 7900 Xerxes Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431SAVE's mission is to prevent suicide through training, education, advocacy, and support for suicide loss survivors.

