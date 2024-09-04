Help, Heal, Hope Conversations To Livestream During National Suicide Prevention Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Suicide Prevention Week Conversations logo
A gathering in Bloomington, Minn. for World suicide Prevention Day
The official 35th Anniversary logo for SAVE -Suicide Awareness Voices of Education
SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education hosts local, state, national suicide prevention leaders, organizations for online discussions about their work
BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, a Minnesota-based national non-profit focused on suicide prevention, will present a series of conversations about the efforts of local, state and national organizations working to prevent suicide.
Hosted on the organization's social media platforms, Help, Heal, Hope: Suicide Prevention Week Conversations will highlight the critically important work of the public and private sector in raising awareness about and preventing suicide, and what each one of us can do to help save lives.
Monday-Friday, September 9-13, the series of 30-minute conversations will feature dozens of guests leading organizations focused on suicide prevention or advocating for underrepresented communities in the field.
Guests include:
Jaymes Black, CEO, The Trevor Project
Allison Ivie, Eating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy & Action
Deb Stone, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Nicki Reisberg, host, Scrolling 2 Death podcast
Kelly Felton, Minnesota Department of Health Suicide Prevention Taskforce
Find the full schedule at save/event/prevention-week-conversations/.
In addition, Tuesday, September 10, the organization will host an in-person event, Help, Heal, Hope for World Suicide Prevention Day , at its Bloomington, Minn., headquarters. The program will feature a Suicide Prevention Day proclamation from Bloomington Mayor Ted Busse, a memorial acknowledging the lives of those who have died by suicide, and musical performances by Brittani Senser, a suicide loss survivor whose daughter, Aria, died by suicide in 2019. More details can be found at save/event/world-suicide-prevention-day. The event is free and open to the public.
WHEN:
Virtual event: Throughout the week, 10 am CST, Monday, September 9 - 5 pm CST, Friday, September 13
In-person event: 11 am-1 pm CST, Tuesday, September 10
WHERE:
Virtual event: SAVE Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn channels
In-person event: Wells Fargo Plaza Courtyard, 7900 Xerxes Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431
SAVE's mission is to prevent suicide through training, education, advocacy, and support for suicide loss survivors.
Josie Gereszek
SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education
+1 (952) 208-8488
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN04092024003118003196ID1108637785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.