Chopt Partners With NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson For A Limited-Edition Salad

The original creative salad company will debut“Jimmie Johnson's Kale Caesar Salad” September 12

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chopt Creative Salad Co. is pleased to announce their collaboration with seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson. Starting on September 12, 2024, Chopt will debut“Jimmie Johnson's Kale Caesar Salad” at all locations nationwide. For every sale of this limited-edition salad, 15 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, supporting its mission to assist children, families, and communities in need, with a current focus on K-12 public education."We are absolutely thrilled to partner with NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson on this exciting collaboration," says Chopt founder Colin McCabe. "This salad represents a perfect blend of our commitment to healthy, creative salads and our dedication to giving back. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the positive impact it will have."Available until October 8, the“Jimmie Johnson's Kale Caesar Salad” is a fresh and nutrient-packed addition to Chopt's menu, reflecting Johnson's personal taste and commitment to healthy living. The salad features a vibrant blend of romaine and kale, topped with grilled chicken, avocado, corn, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, croutons, parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing.This partnership highlights Chopt's commitment to providing nutritious options while supporting meaningful causes. As Johnson has organically integrated Chopt into his routine, this collaboration embodies the synergy between high-performance athletics and healthy eating. The“Jimmie Johnson's Kale Caesar Salad” is not just a meal; it's a way for fans and customers to contribute to the Foundation's impactful work and fuel their own success.“For many, many years I've been a proponent of health and fitness,” said Jimmie Johnson.“Eating healthy and working out have helped me win championships, so partnering with Chopt makes so much sense. I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with such a great brand, encourage healthy eating and give back to our community through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.”For more information about Chopt, visit choptsalad or follow on Instagram and Facebook.PHOTOS FOR USE (Photo credit: Chopt Creative Salad Co.)ABOUT CHOPT CREATIVE SALAD COMPANYChopt's mission is to make healthy eating exciting for all people. With the motto "Better Tastes Better," Chopt commits itself to a better process, start to finish – from buying local produce and developing relationships with farms and farmers along the way to seeking out unique artisans from around the world. With a menu that features classic creations, seasonal offerings, shockingly delicious dressings and only the best ingredients, Chopt is committed to doing things better. Founded in New York City in 2001 by best friends Tony Shure and Colin McCabe, Chopt has expanded to a family of over 80 restaurants in New York, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina, with more to come soon. Chopt is fully integrated across all of its locations with digital ordering via its app, website, Group Ordering feature and contactless in-store ordering methods.ABOUT JIMMIE JOHNSON FOUNDATIONChandra and Jimmie Johnson launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006 with a mission to assist children, families, and communities in need throughout the United States. The Foundation currently focuses on supporting K-12 public schools, primarily through the Champions Grant program. Since it was founded, JJF has contributed more than $13.3 million to various K-12 public schools and charities across the country. To learn more, and to support the Foundation, visit .

