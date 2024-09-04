Southern Strikers Win Methodhub- Blazers Bay Area Open Women's Cricket Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Albert EinsteinSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta-based Southern Strikers have won the MethodHub - Blazers Bay Area Open T20 Women's cricket tournament by beating Spikers by 9 wickets.In a one-sided final between opponents who qualified after a tight league stage involving 8 teams and 100 players from US and Canada, the Southern Spikers bowled out the Spikers for a paltry 80 runs and cleaned the game off with an opening stand of 79 which almost got them to the finish line.Great batting performance from Gargi which followed an inspiring 3 for 17 spell by Anjana Marella enabled the Southern Strikers lift the MethodHub Bay Area Open trophy.Gargi got the best batsman award from Sanjay Krishnamurthi, lead batsman of the US World Cup team. The Best bowler award went to Anjana Marella who received it from the US and Washington Freedom sensation Saurabh Netravalkar. The awards ceremony was graced by Lisa Gillmor, the Mayor of Santa Clara and Larry Klein, the Mayor of Sunnyvale."This was a superbly organized tournament with lots of logistics- grounds, players, facilities, special guests- all beautifully brought together by the hard work and skills of the Blazer' leadership of Biju Nair and Srikanth Kollu. The inaugural event has set the bar high for future tournaments in the Bay area and elsewhere" said Aho Bilam, CEO of MethodHub."This was a landmark event, being the largest in North America in the women's cricket calendar and the level and intensity will only increase from here. The passion and commitment shown by the players was remarkable and made for some very competitive cricket" said Ravi Shanker, COO of MethodHub." Support from the players and team owners was key to organizing such an intensive tournament involving 8 teams with 100 players playing 5 matches each at 4 different venues over the 3-day Labor day weekend. We are greatly enthused by the participation and women's league cricket in the US is here to stay and grow" said Biju Nair, President of the Blazers Cricket Academy." We thank the sponsors, especially the Title Sponsor, MethodHub for supporting this event and their continued commitment to women's cricket in the US in general. The future of women's cricket looks bright with players giving their all and support from team USA players and the Mayors who graced the awards ceremony" said Srikanth Kollu, Tournament Commissioner of the Blazers Bay Area open.About MethodHub:MethodHub is a US-based software services company with operations in the US, India, Canada and Thailand. With over 600 professionals and focusing on Cloud Engineering, Data Services, ERP/CRM Integration Services and Cyber Security, MethodHub serves BFSI, HealthCare, Energy and Telecom sectors. ISO 9001 and ISMS 27001-certified MethodHub has 3 offices in North America and 4 delivery centers out of India, serving Fortune 500 and other global enterprises. For more information, please visit ( ).About Blazers Bay Area OpenThe Blazers Bay Area Open is a premier annual national women's cricket event in the Bay Area, organized by Blazers Cricket Academy. This year's tournament, was scheduled from August 31st to September 2nd, featuring eight franchises from the US and Canada, with matches held in Santa Clara and San Jose, CA. For more details, please visit ( ).

