(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building upon the innovation and success of the Tranche 1 Operations and Integration contract, General Dynamics will evolve the ground system architecture under the Ground, Management and Integration program to support development of Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture mission capabilities for future tranches.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Missions Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ), announced today it was awarded

a $491.6 million contract by the Space Development Agency (SDA) to perform design, analysis, engineering studies, and technical augmentation for their Ground Management and Integration (GMI) program's integrated ground system. General Dynamics and teammate Iridium builds upon the Tranche 1 (T1) Operations and Integration contract to provide additional Tranche 2 (T2) capabilities under GMI, delivering a fully functional integrated ground system for the SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

"As SDA continues to address the space-based demands of our joint warfighter community to enhance responsiveness and advantage, I'm proud of our team's accomplishments and inspired by their steadfast commitment to 'semper citius'," said Amy Johnson, vice president and general manager for the Space, Cyber & Intelligence Systems line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems. "Our strong T1 performance and extensive systems integration experience enable us to deliver an extensible PWSA ground system at the pace of SDA."

Under this contract, General Dynamics will work with SDA and key stakeholders to develop and deliver a Tranche-agnostic ground system for PWSA. In addition, General Dynamics will perform enterprise integration for the T2 constellation. Specifically, General Dynamics and Iridium

will provide all services required for the evolution, expansion, integration, testing and maintenance of the ground entry points, operations centers, enterprise test and checkout capabilities and infrastructure management, including all development, systems engineering, integration, testing, maintenance, and site support.

