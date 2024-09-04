Kinross To Provide An Update On The Great Bear Project
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) will release its Preliminary Economic Assessment for Great Bear followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. EDT.
The presentation will be accessible via Audio webcast on , where it will be archived.
Great Bear Technical Presentation details
To access the call, please dial:
Webcast Link:
Canada & US toll-free: 1-866-613-0812
Outside of Canada & US: 647-694-2812
Replay (available 30 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free: 1 (877) 454-9859
Outside of Canada & US: (647) 483-1416
Passcode : 4887947
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website . The audio webcast will be archived on .
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).
Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President
phone: 416-365-2761
