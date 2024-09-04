Philip George's“Racket Boy” Embarks On A Global Literary Journey: A Vision To Sell 3 Million Copies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUCCA, TUSCANI, ITALY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Philip George's“Racket Boy” Embarks on a Global Literary Journey : A Vision to Sell 3 Million CopiesSelf-published author Philip George is set to revolutionize the literary world with his groundbreaking book, Racket Boy, now available in ePub and print formats, with translations in Italian, Hindi, and Spanish. With plans to expand into Indonesian, Mandarin, and Malayalam, Philip's vision is clear: to reach 3 million readers across the globe.The journey of Racket Boy began with a vibrant book tour in India, where Philip visited over 250 bookstores in cities like Pune. The energy of the bustling bookstores inspired Philip to launch innovative marketing campaigns, from large-scale advertising to forming a dedicated team for bookstore collaborations. His efforts are not just about selling books; they are about creating connections with readers worldwide.But it's not just the book that's making waves. In Kuala Lumpur, Philip hosted the premiere of a docufilm, bringing Racket Boy to life on the big screen. The event, held in an auditorium filled with 200 captivated attendees, was set against the backdrop of Malaysia's historic journey to independence. The powerful imagery of young Philip witnessing Malaya's independence declaration on his father's shoulders resonated deeply with the audience.“Racket Boy is more than a story-it's a celebration of resilience and the power of dreams,” says Philip George.“I want to take readers on a journey that transcends borders and languages, inspiring them to chase their own dreams.”With a growing international presence, Racket Boy is positioned to become a global phenomenon. The book's multilingual reach and compelling narrative make it a must-read for anyone seeking an inspirational story with universal appeal.About the AuthorPhilip George's extraordinary life spans over six decades, marked by achievements as an international badminton star and awards from various countries. His adventurous journey includes being ordered by the British government to leave England, navigating danger in Bombay and Barcelona, horse-trading with a petro giant in Ecuador, and experiencing the thrill of a World Cup in military-ruled Argentina.Now residing in a rugged mountain village near the Apuane mountains in Garfagnana, Tuscany, Philip remains active and fit, even climbing coconut trees. A Malaysian by birth, he left his homeland at 18 to build a life in England, working in diverse roles such as psychiatric nurse, banker, and even stevedore at Heysham Port before establishing a successful legal career as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales.Beyond his professional and athletic achievements, Philip is the founder of the Philip George Foundation and has been a Trustee for 30 years of the Lancashire Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (LABGC), a youth organization in England. The Foundation is committed to uplifting underprivileged youth, notably through its "Fields of Dreams" project, which organizes 21-day educational trips to England for Indian children. These trips provide life-changing experiences in legal, athletic, cultural, and educational fields, aiming to mold these "rough diamonds" into shining examples of their potential.A true sportsman, Philip played international-level badminton and county-level squash, ran 25 international marathons, and cycled extensively across England and Vietnam. His passion for sports has taken him to three World Cups, three Olympics, three Commonwealth Games, several Formula One races, and even a Royal Ascot. He is also a member of the prestigious Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.In retirement, Philip offers legal consultancy on a pro bono basis and, with the aid of technology, mentors individuals from across the globe, continuing his lifelong mission of inspiring and empowering the next generation.Book:Contact InformationJavier Prieto MartinezMarketing Manager...

