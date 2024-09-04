Universal Technical Institute Integrates EV Curriculum Into BMW's Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beginning this month, all seven UTI campuses offering FastTrack will the new EV curriculum using i3 provided by BMW.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. , today announced the expansion of the BMW FastTrack MSAT program

to include additional EV curriculum.

The new EV training, developed by BMW North America , uses BMW i3 vehicles provided to UTI by BMW. It encompasses a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip technicians with essential skills for handling high-voltage BMW Group vehicles. Students learn about charging modes and settings, how to estimate charging times, perform pre-delivery inspections, determine when to charge a 12V battery, assess vehicle safety, and evaluate their qualifications for high-voltage vehicle concerns. This education will allow UTI's qualified FastTrack graduates to perform EV evaluations currently restricted to Master-Level technicians.

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz stated, "UTI's relationship with BMW spans over 28 years. We are pleased to partner with them on their EV curriculum to help prepare our FastTrack program graduates to work on these complex and evolving vehicles. As EV purchases climb nationwide, the need is increasing for BMW Service Technicians trained to work on hybrid, EV and combustion engines at BMW dealerships across the country."

"BMW currently offers four fully electric, and an additional four plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for sale in the U.S. with the expectation that both

our electric line-up, and sales will only continue to grow," said Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager, BMW of North America. "Our partnership with UTI will not only help ensure that we can meet the need for skilled technicians but also provide the premium level of customer service BMW drivers expect."

Beginning August 1, 2024, the following campuses that offer the BMW FastTrack program now teach the new EV curriculum: UTI-Avondale (Ariz.) , UTI-Exton (Penn.) , UTI-Houston , UTI-Lisle (Ill.) , UTI-Long Beach (Calif.) , UTI-Miramar (Fla.) , and UTI-Orlando (Fla.) .

First launched at UTI-Avondale in 2022 , BMW FastTrack students who finish UTI's core automotive program can apply for this BMW-specific training. Students can earn seven BMW factory credentials and a BMW Associate Level Certification upon completing the BMW FastTrack curriculum, provided they pass the BMW-specific ASE tests and assessments. Graduates may also pursue further advanced training through the BMW STEP program, which is available at BMW locations.

