Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following in September with webcasts available at Nasdaq's Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .



Who : Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq What : Communacopia + When : Monday September 9, 2024 2:30 PM ET Who : Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq What : Barclays Global Financial Services Conference When : Tuesday September 10, 2024 8:15 AM ET

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on X @Nasdaq , or at .

Media Relations Contact:

Nick

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato

-NDAQF-