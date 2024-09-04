GEM SLEEP Coaching Program Set To Transform Sleep Apnea Treatment Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM SLEEP is proud to announce the expansion of its transformative coaching model, set to revolutionize the experience for patients with sleep apnea. Through a personalized approach that combines cutting-edge with hands-on guidance, GEM SLEEP has redefined how patients navigate toward better sleep health.

Sleep apnea is a condition affecting an estimated 30 million people in the United States. If left untreated, sleep apnea can lead to serious health complications. Unfortunately, CPAP treatment adherence rates are low, with only about 50% of patients continuing therapy as prescribed. GEM SLEEP has developed a comprehensive coaching program that supports patients at every step, leading to improved adherence and better overall outcomes.

"Our mission at GEM SLEEP is to empower patients with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their sleep," said Samantha Glanzer, GEM SLEEP Coach. "By offering a high-tech, high-touch approach, we ensure that each patient receives personalized care that is tailored to their unique needs."

GEM SLEEP 's coaching program is designed to guide patients through the complexities of sleep apnea treatment, from initial diagnosis to long-term management. The program leverages advanced technology to provide real-time insights into patient progress, while dedicated coaches offer ongoing support, encouragement, and practical advice to help patients overcome any obstacles they may encounter.

Coaches support incorporating treatment into one's life and tips for maximum comfort and efficacy. By helping with everything from managing travel to how to use a mask with allergies, coaches ensure patients are both comfortable and motivated to maintain their therapy. This approach significantly enhances patient outcomes, with early results demonstrating at least a 20% improvement over industry average.

By focusing on personalized care and continuous support, GEM SLEEP is setting a new standard in sleep apnea treatment. "Our high-tech, high-touch approach is a game changer in the field of sleep medicine," added Glanzer. "We've seen remarkable progress in helping patients not only start but also stick with their treatment plans. Adherence is crucial for long-term health benefits, and we're proud to be making a real difference in our patients' lives."

