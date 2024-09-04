ATTO Technology Xstreamcore 8100T Intelligent Bridge Certified By Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATTO Technology, Inc.

ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge - a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise certified the 8100T for use with HPE StoreEver MSL Tape Storage Solutions

- George Tombropoulos, Director, HPE StoreEver LTO tape solutionsAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the ATTO XstreamCORE ® 8100T intelligent bridge is a qualified and compatible solution with HPE's MSL tape libraries listed on the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Single Point of Connectivity Knowledge (SPOCK) website.The XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge is a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution that overcomes the limitation of a pure SAS architecture by connecting up to four SAS tape drives over a 10Gb iSCSI Ethernet network. Along with added performance and management capabilities, users can now easily share tape archives, even over long distances.“HPE StoreEver MSL tape libraries combined with the new XstreamCore 8100T bridge will provide greater flexibility to our customers by enabling Ethernet-based tape storage solutions,” said George Tombropoulos, Director, HPE StoreEver LTO tape solutions.“This collaboration with ATTO helps to address the fast-evolving needs of modern organizations.”XstreamCORE 8100T has been certified for use with all current HPE StoreEver MSL tape libraries and SAS LTO tape drives, namely the HPE StoreEver MSL6480 and MSL3040 Scalable Tape Libraries, HPE StoreEver MSL2024 Tape Library, and the HPE MSL 1/8 Autoloader."This certification means businesses can leverage the ground-breaking capabilities of the 8100T within the trusted framework of HPE StoreEver MSL storage,” said Tim Klein, President and CEO, ATTO Technology.“It's a win for customers of both companies.”XstreamCORE 8100T is a highly scalable solution whether you need a single bridge to enable a small shared workflow or large-scale deployments that involve multiple bridges. Any data that needs to be backed up, archived, or otherwise placed into cold storage would benefit from making SAS tape available over the network..Effortless Ethernet connectivity to SAS tape drives for maximized utilization..SAS tape integration within iSCSI fabrics..Compact, portable design for field or in-house deployments..Simplified management with automatic tape drive mapping..Operating system independent.This development is part of ATTO's initiative to provide its customers and channel partners new solutions that bring value to the highly competitive data center storage market. The HPE Single Point of Connectivity Knowledge website is the primary portal used to obtain detailed information about supported HPE Storage product configurations.Available Models:.SKU XCET-8100-TS0: Dual-port 10GbE to 4-port 12Gb SAS Bridge with SFP+ modules..SKU XCET-8100-TN0: Dual-port 10GbE to 4-port 12Gb SAS Bridge with RJ45 SFPs.For more information:How to access HPE's Single Point of Connectivity Knowledge website:

Richard Root

ATTO Technology, Inc.

+1 716-691-1999 ext. 285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.