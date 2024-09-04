Estithmar Holding Announces Rebranding Of Subsidiary Elegancia Healthcare To Apex Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Estithmar Holding is proud to announce the rebranding of its healthcare subsidiary, Elegancia Healthcare, to Apex Health. This strategic rebranding reflects Estithmar Holding's commitment to expanding its investments in the healthcare sector and driving international growth, positioning Apex as a leading global healthcare provider.

Apex Health, formerly known as Elegancia Healthcare, is dedicated to developing and operating healthcare facilities that deliver exceptional patient care through adherence to international standards, collaboration with world-class medical institutions, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on creating robust healthcare ecosystems, Apex Health aims to drive economic prosperity and improve community well-being across the regions it serves.

A subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, Apex Health currently manages and develops a substantial healthcare portfolio that includes 6 hospitals operating in 3 countries including Qatar, Algeria and Iraq in addition to another 6 upcoming projects in Asia and Africa.

The rebranding to Apex Health which will solidify its position as a key player in the global healthcare landscape aligns with Estithmar Holding's vision in Creating a brighter future from Qatar to the World and its mission to add value to its shareholders.

Through strategic public-private partnerships (PPP) in the region, Apex Health plays a crucial role in shaping the future of local health systems.

The company works with renowned international medical partners through its portfolio which includes: The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, The Korean Medical Center in affiliation with ASAN Medical Center, JK Medical Group, Limetree Dental and AHNKANG Hospital, Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital, Karbalaa- Iraq, Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate -Iraq and The Algerian Qatari German Hospital set to open in 2026.