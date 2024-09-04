Mrs. Keepa Unveils Groundbreaking Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Need Therapy' At Dubai Fashion Week

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Collection will be launched in an exclusive collaboration with VOX Cinemas



Dubai, September 3, 2024 – Mrs. Keepa, the visionary brand celebrated for its avant-garde designs and innovative storytelling, is set to debut its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection, titled Need Therapy, at Dubai Fashion Week. This collection will be launched in an exclusive collaboration with VOX Cinemas through a short that delves into the often-ignored realities of life, offering a poignant reminder that no one is ever truly alone. 'Need Therapy' will premiere at THEATRE, VOX Cinemas' luxury cinema experience, at Mall of the Emirates.



Need Therapy goes beyond fashion, weaving a narrative that speaks to the human experience, embracing individuality while promoting unity. The collection showcases Mrs. Keepa's unique ability to use fashion as a medium for conversation, exploring themes that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide. Through this exclusive film, viewers are invited to witness the convergence of art, emotion, and style, redefining fashion as not just a visual experience but an emotional journey.



Known for its distinctive approach, Mrs. Keepa continues to push boundaries, challenging conventional norms and setting new standards in the fashion industry. The Need Therapy collection embodies the brand's commitment to creating pieces that are not only aesthetically striking but also deeply meaningful.



The short film will premiere at Dubai Fashion Week on September 3, 2024, marking a significant moment in the fashion calendar and solidifying Mrs. Keepa's place as a leader in the industry. Attendees will experience a powerful fusion of fashion and film, where each piece tells a story, inviting reflection and connection.



Supporting Sponsors and Partners



Mrs. Keepa's Need Therapy collection and its exclusive film premiere are proudly supported by Rasasi Perfumes, Lavazza, Prodigy, and VOX Cinemas. These sponsors and partners have played an integral role in bringing this innovative project to life.



VOX Cinemas: As the leading cinema chain in the region, VOX Cinemas has partnered with Mrs. Keepa to showcase the Need Therapy film, enhancing the collection's launch with a premier cinematic experience that amplifies its emotional and artistic impact.



Rasasi Perfumes: A leader in the fragrance industry, Rasasi Perfumes has provided an aromatic experience that complements the emotional depth of the Need Therapy collection, adding a sensory layer to the fashion narrative.



Lavazza: As a symbol of Italian excellence, Lavazza's involvement brings a touch of sophistication to the event, aligning with the elegance and refinement of Mrs. Keepa's designs.



Prodigy: This renowned production company has been instrumental in the creation of the Need Therapy film, ensuring that the visual storytelling meets the highest standards of creativity and cinematic quality.



Their support underscores the collaborative spirit of Dubai Fashion Week and highlights the importance of cross-industry partnerships in elevating fashion to new heights.

