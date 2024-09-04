Ukraine's Defense Minister In UK Urges Partners Speed Up Delivery Of Weaponry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, during his visit to the UK, called on partners and allies to expedite the delivery of crucial weaponry and supplies to protect Ukraine from by the Russian Federation.

He announced this on social media, Ukrinform reports.

"While on a working visit to the United Kingdom these days, I once again urged our partners and allies to expedite the delivery of crucial weaponry and supplies," Umerov wrote.

According to him, during his meeting with the UK's Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey, he emphasized the need to use long-range weapons for strikes on military facilities on the territory of the Russian federation

"It is of utmost importance to halt the russian terror that claimed the lives of our citizens once again today," the Ukrainian minister said.

The Ukrainian and British defense ministers also discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense-industrial complex. Ukraine needs new partnerships and additional funding to create long-term joint defense projects.

"Separately, we talked over the issue of the development of technologies: missile systems, drones, EW systems, and ground robotic systems, in which Ukraine already has unique experience and knowledge. Together with the UK, we can turn this knowledge into real power," Umerov stressed.

Rustem Umerov also expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in Lviv and assured that the Ministry of Defense is doing everything possible to obtain mechanisms to counter the terror of the Russian occupiers.

As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were killed, 64 were injured, and 12 were rescued in Lviv as a result of today's attack by the Russian Federation.