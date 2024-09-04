Supercoder To Create 3,000 Remote Jobs For Indian Developers By 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 04 September 2024 - Supercoder, a South Korean for connecting software developers with global job opportunities, is set to revolutionize the tech in India by offering an expansive array of job opportunities, strategic partnerships, and a focus on quality placements. With 800 current job openings, the platform plans to maintain 3,000 opportunities by the end of 2025, catering to a wide range of skills in AI, ML, Data Science, web, and mobile technologies. Supercoder is also part of K-Startup Centre (KSC) - India 2024, an accelerator program run by The Circle: Founder Club.



Supercoder in the past has signed key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). These collaborations aimed to enhance the connectivity between Indian developers and international markets, particularly South Korea. The partnerships helped Supercoder strengthen its network within India, while also providing developers with access to high-quality job opportunities abroad.



"We are committed to providing Indian developers with high-quality, reliable job opportunities that align with the industry's most sought-after skills. Our partnerships with CII and IIT are pivotal in building a robust pipeline of talent that is ready to meet global demand," said Supercoder's CEO Jay Choi. "In the future, we plan to gradually expand our talent field to include positions that do not require a physical presence in Korea, such as quality control (QA), product management, and marketing. We aim to prepare for this field expansion alongside the advancement and automation of Supercoder and are also considering global expansion. Our strategy includes connecting Indian developers with Singaporean companies and Vietnamese developers with Japanese companies, effectively breaking down traditional hiring borders."



Supercoder's pre-vetting process distinguishes it by evaluating candidates beyond their coding skills, incorporating behavioural interviews and a thorough 60-minute live technical interview. This approach ensures that candidates are thoroughly prepared, requiring only one final interview with the client, thereby greatly streamlining the hiring process.



Developers who enroll with Supercoder gain access to a plethora of benefits, including 82% long-term full-time jobs and 18% short-term or part-time opportunities. With 99% of roles being remote, Supercoder is helping developers achieve work-life balance by eliminating the need for long commutes. The platform also meticulously screens job postings to ensure they come from reliable companies, offering roles in countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the United States.



Looking ahead, Supercoder is expanding its focus to include junior-level software engineers, in response to the growing demand for fresh talent. This initiative, set to begin in the second half of 2024, will further broaden the platform's impact on the Indian tech industry.





About Supercoder



Supercoder recruits developers from around the world and connects the top 5% of developers who have passed the 4 stages of the rigorous vetting process, first interview, coding test, and technical interview to domestic companies. Out of 110,000+ applicants from 97+ Countries, more than 5,000 developers have passed this verification process, and we provide development process and project management consulting to help domestic companies successfully collaborate with overseas developers.

Company :-Adgcraft

User :- Ronak Soni

Email :...