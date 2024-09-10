Ehsan Resumes Day Care Clubs' Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) has resumed the work of its day care clubs, with the aim of improving the lives of the elderly and enhancing their social interaction.

The clubs' work includes holding a variety of social and educational programmes and events, and crafts and manual skills workshops, in addition to various field visits.

Acting Director of Ehsan's Awareness and Community Communication Department, Sheikha Ahmed Al Hareeb, said the day clubs' activities were launched in conjunction with the beginning of the academic year 2024/2025 and will be held across Ehsan's four branches.

The day care clubs for the elderly have witnessed a great turnout in recent years, due to the various programmes and activities that meet psychological, social and health needs of the elderly, and which are designed by an expert team from Ehsan.

According to latest figures, Ehsan clubs have provided services for 261 male and female beneficiaries including Qatari citizens and residents aged 60 and above.

Ehsan has been operating since 2013 under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family.