Nearly 9,000 Food Outlets Registered With Watheq

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nearly 9,000 food establishments have been registered at the electronic food safety system (Watheq) of the of Public Health, said a top official.

“The integrated system aims to provide high-quality services to enhance the and well-being of the community,” said the Food Establishment Registration and Licensing Coordinator at the Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Public Health Hassan Al Sharshani.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said the registered food establishments include eateries, kiosks, cafeterias, food processing factories, companies importing foods and suppliers.

“These food establishments are being registered in the system so that they are monitored regularly,” said Al Sharshani. He said that the electronic food safety system (Watheq) builds the trust of food establishments and investors with the Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Public Health.

Speaking about the registration process, Al Sharshani said that the food establishments can apply for registration online through the system by uploading the required documents.

He asked the owners of food establishments to register with the system and communicate with the Food Safety Department in case of any technical problems with registration.

To a question about the monitoring of food outlets, Al Sharshani said:“According to Law No. 8 of 1990 Regulation of Human Food Control, the Ministry of Public Health has the authority to monitor and supervise food establishments operating in the country.”

He said that monitoring food establishments is part of the executive process of the Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Public Health.

“The Ministry of Public Health also coordinates with various entities in the country, such as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Municipality and Customs,” said Al Sharshani.

He said that the system also provides several other services including inspection service of food consignment for export, inspection service of food consignment for re-export, food export certificate and food re-export certificate.

The electronic food safety system (Watheq) is a food control process, based on standard operating procedures subject to international accreditation controls (ISO 17020), through three electronically linked systems which are: the system of control of imported and exported food, the system of control of food in the local market, and the electronic management of food analysis laboratories. The Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health plays an effective role in implementing the health policy in all food safety-related matters and carries out the powers entrusted to the Ministry of Public Health under Law No. 8 of 1990 regarding regulating human food control.

The department conducts food control and inspection in places where food is being handled to ensure its safety and validity. It also prohibits handling any food that does not meet the specifications and requirements in cooperation with competent authorities.