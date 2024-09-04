Sri Lanka Removed From Referral Visa List For Entry Into Tanzania

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Sep 4 (Daily Mirror) – High Commissioner Kana Kananathan said Sri Lanka has been officially removed from the referral visa list for entry into Tanzania, a status in place for over two decades.

This decision follows sustained efforts by Sri Lanka's of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission in Kenya, along with high-level discussions with the of Tanzania.

As a result, Sri Lankans wishing to visit Tanzania can now apply for regular visas online, eliminating the additional steps, procedures and extended waiting periods previously required under the referral visa process.

The High Commissioner said that this change will significantly ease travel and enhance convenience for Sri Lankans visiting Tanzania for business, tourism or other purposes.

The High Commission expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government of Tanzania for this positive development and reaffirms its commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. This milestone reflects the strong partnership and mutual respect between Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

“We encourage all Sri Lankans to take full advantage of this opportunity and continue to uphold the high standards of conduct that have always been a hallmark of our community abroad,” the High Commissioner said.

