Biomednewsbreaks Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) Appoints Pharmaceutical Innovation Veteran As Chief Scientific Advisor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) , a pre-clinical-stage company seeking to lead developments in longevity science through the of age-related conditions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Itzchak Angel as Chief Scientific Advisor. Dr. Angel's extensive career in innovation spans over 40 years, during which he has been instrumental in the research, development, and regulatory approvals of numerous therapies across various therapeutic areas. Dr. Angel will collaborate with Telomir's senior management to expedite the pre-clinical and clinical path of Telomir-1, the company's lead product candidate. According to the announcement, Dr. Angel will concentrate his scientific efforts on unveiling and experimentally demonstrating the mechanisms of action of Telomir-1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Angel to Telomir Pharmaceuticals,” said Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir.“Dr. Angel's remarkable achievements, including his successful development of several drugs to the market and vast expertise in other therapies, along with his current work at MIRA Pharmaceuticals, position him as a visionary leader in the field. At MIRA, Dr. Angel has been pivotal in advancing the development of novel drug candidates, such as Ketamir-2, a promising oral ketamine analog, and MIRA-55, designed to treat anxiety and cognitive decline. His leadership will be invaluable as we pursue similar groundbreaking efforts at Telomir.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase. Telomir-1 is in pre-clinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing. For more information about Telomir Pharmaceuticals, visit

.

