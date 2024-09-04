Briq Expands AI Offering By Automating Project Management Workflows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Briq, construction's largest platform, introduces new tools for automating project management workflows.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Briq , a leader in automation technology, is thrilled to announce the release of its groundbreaking Project Management Autopilot . This new offering extends Briq's capabilities beyond financial automation to now streamline critical construction project management workflows, including RFIs, Submittals, and Drawings, all powered by advanced AI and GPT technology.

Briq's journey began with a pioneering automation project between a large social media company and a top general contractor, where the company first showcased the ability to transform construction workflows through automation. Briq's first products focused on financial automation, addressing the most pressing needs of the industry and establishing Briq as a leader in this space. Having perfected financial workflows, the company has now come full circle, expanding its platform to cover the entire spectrum of construction project management.

Transforming Construction with AI and GPT

The new Project Management Autopilot is built on Briq's AI assistant, Otto, leveraging GPT technology to offer a conversational interface. This allows construction teams to manage workflows with simple voice commands. For instance, users can say, "Otto, create an RFI for the HVAC system specifications," and Otto will automatically handle the process-from populating the necessary fields to routing the RFI and tracking responses.

The integration of AI, including generative AI, brings a new level of intelligence, autonomy, and adaptability to construction project management. Gartner's recent analysis highlights this shift, noting that the future of automation lies in platforms that combine RPA, BPA, and AI capabilities into a unified, autonomous solution. According to Gartner, "The future of automation is autonomous, driven by 'AI first' capabilities."

Briq: Leading the Future of Construction Automation

As construction automation evolves, Briq is at the forefront, offering solutions that address the industry's complex needs. Gartner's analysis further emphasizes that the convergence of automation technologies is driving the market towards platforms that can orchestrate and automate end-to-end business processes. Briq's comprehensive platform now spans from financials to project management, making it the ultimate tool for construction automation.

About Briq

Founded to revolutionize the construction industry through technology, Briq has become the leading platform for construction automation. Briq's AI-driven solutions empower construction professionals to automate workflows, enhance productivity, and achieve better project outcomes. From financial automation to project management, Briq is transforming how construction companies operate.

Visit Briq's Project Management Autopilot ( ) to learn more.

