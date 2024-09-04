Qatar Participates In International Qur'an Competition In Morocco

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs is participating in the ongoing Mohamed VI International Award for Memorisation, Recitation, Tajweed and Interpretation of the Holy Qur'an at Casablanca in Morocco.

Mohamed Ahmad Muhammad Abdul Rahim al-Haram and Al-Nu'man Imran Abdul Hamid Abdul Qayyum Ahmed are representing Qatar in the competition at the Qur'anic School at the Hassan II Mosque. The competition started on Tuesday and will conclude Friday.

Malallah Abdulrahman al-Jaber, director of the Department of Da'wa and Religious Guidance at Awqaf said Qatar's participation will be in two branches of the competition categories. The Qatari delegation is headed by Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani, head of the Religious Guidance section in the department. The contestants were nominated by the Department of the Holy Qura'n and its Sciences in the department. A total of 55 contestants from across the world are taking part in the competition.

MENAFN04092024000067011011ID1108636817