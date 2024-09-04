Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: Multifamily Housing Q2 2024 Market Update
On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson discuss trends and insights on the multifamily housing industry's second quarter of 2024. Don and Garrick discuss the general economic overview, an update on construction costs, new Real estate updates, as well as trends and takeaways from the multifamily housing market. Listen in on what we can learn from recent events as we continue through the second half of 2024.
Download the Q2 2024 REcap here to read more about the multifamily housing sector and more.
Multifamily housing resources
For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page .
