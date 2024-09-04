Riskxchange Announces New Office Opening In Dubai To Expand Its Global Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RiskXchange Announces a New Office Opening in Dubai

RiskXchange opens a new office in Dubai to enhance its support for Middle Eastern clients and tap into the region's booming tech ecosystem.

- Darren Craig, CEO of RiskXchange

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RiskXchange, a global leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions , is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai, marking a significant expansion of its international operations. Located in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis, the new branch will serve as a strategic hub to support RiskXchange's growth in the Middle East and enhance service delivery to its regional clients.

The new office, RiskXchange Services FZCO, is situated in Building A2 at Dubai Silicon Oasis, a renowned technology park and an innovation-driven development. This location underscores RiskXchange's commitment to being at the center of technological advancements and close to its regional customers.

New Office Address and Contact Details:

RiskXchange Services FZCO,

Dubai Silicon Oasis,

Building A2,

Dubai,

UAE Tel: +971 58 538 3298

"The opening of our new office in Dubai is a milestone in RiskXchange's journey towards global expansion. Dubai is a vibrant city at the crossroads of international trade and innovation, making it the perfect location for us to enhance our support to clients in the Middle East. This new office will not only help us better serve our regional customers but also allow us to tap into the rich pool of talent in the area. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in this dynamic market," commented Darren Craig, CEO of RiskXchange.

The United Arab Emirates has rapidly positioned itself as a center for emerging technologies, particularly cybersecurity. Dubai, in particular, has become a magnet for innovation, attracting top tech companies and startups worldwide. The region's commitment to implementing cutting-edge technologies is evident in its investment in smart city initiatives, blockchain technology, and advanced cybersecurity measures. By opening a new office in Dubai, RiskXchange is strategically positioned to contribute to and benefit from the UAE's dynamic tech ecosystem, further enhancing the region's status as a leader in cybersecurity innovations.

The Dubai office will focus on providing RiskXchange's full suite of risk management solutions, including its flagship 360-degree Third-party Risk Management platform. With this strategic expansion, RiskXchange aims to strengthen its relationships with existing customers and forge new regional partnerships.

About RiskXchange :

RiskXchange is a leading provider of risk management solutions, specializing in comprehensive third-party cybersecurity services to protect organizations against emerging threats, ensure compliance, and secure their operational infrastructure. With headquarters in London and offices worldwide, RiskXchange serves a diverse international clientele, offering innovative tools and expert insights to manage and mitigate risks in today's complex business environments.

Kris Oleinichenko

RiskXchange

...

Meet RiskXchange - 360° Risk Management solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.