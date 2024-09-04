Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands To 41St State, Acquires Fire Suppression And Special Hazards Leader Phoenix Fire Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Phoenix Fire Systems, a fire suppression, special hazards and fire alarm services provider. With this addition, Pye-Barker gains six new locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas and Colorado, providing new launching points for Pye-Barker to offer full fire-code compliance. Pye-Barker is now in 41 states across the U.S.

Kirk Humbrecht, Owner and President at Phoenix Fire, with Chuck Reimel, Pye-Barker's Vice President of Business Development.

Along with Phoenix Fire, Pye-Barker gains Basic Fire Protection, previously acquired by Phoenix.

Pye-Barker also gains FESSCO as part of the Phoenix Fire addition.

"We're proud to move into new communities with Phoenix Fire, Basic Fire and FESSCO as part of the family."

Phoenix Fire Systems specializes in fire suppression systems for mission-critical applications, installing, inspecting, testing and maintaining special hazard systems and integrated smoke detectors, fire alarms and mass notification systems. Founded in 1997 by fire protection veteran Kirk Humbrecht, Phoenix Fire has loyal customers as far as Antarctica.

In this transaction, Pye-Barker also gains Basic Fire Protection, a fire extinguisher service and testing company founded in 1978, and FESSCO, founded in 1994 and specializing in vehicle fire suppression systems and extinguishers. Both Illinois-based companies were previously acquired by Phoenix Fire and Humbrecht.

"I'm proud of the reputation Phoenix Fire Systems has built in the industry, one that prioritizes the safety of our customers through cutting-edge technology, expert staff and customer-centered service," said Kirk Humbrecht, Owner and President at Phoenix Fire. "Pye-Barker is the right choice for a partner. I know they'll continue to care for our customers like family, just as we have these past 27 years."

"Phoenix Fire's team knows their craft and their customers, and that's a winning combination for a successful business," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "Working with the industry's best has helped us grow Pye-Barker to the nation's leader in fully integrated life safety systems, and we're proud to move into new communities with Phoenix Fire, Basic Fire and FESSCO as part of the family."

Phoenix Fire's highly skilled team will continue to serve customers locally.

Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs/acquisitions to learn why Pye-Barker is the industry's acquirer of choice.

