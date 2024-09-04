Hawaiian Bros' Expansion Earns Industry Acclaim As A Leading Emerging Restaurant Chain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hawaiian Bros recognized for its expansion, innovation, and commitment to spreading the Aloha Spirit.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaiian Bros , the island-inspired, award-winning, quick-service and fast casual restaurant concept, proudly announces a series of prestigious honors acknowledging its continued expansion, ingenuity, and dedication to spreading the Aloha Spirit in select markets across the United States. These distinctions underscore Hawaiian Bros' devotion to delivering a unique dining experience that blends the comfort of an island-inspired Hawaiian entree with the operational excellence and fast speed of service of a fast-casual powerhouse.

QSR Best Franchise Deals

Hawaiian Bros has been spotlighted as one of QSR's "Best Franchise Deals," showcasing the brand as a top choice for potential franchisees. QSR considers factors such as investment figures, sales trends, and franchisee satisfaction, affirming Hawaiian Bros' franchise model as a compelling opportunity for those looking to join a sustainably expanding brand with strong development and on-going operations assistance.

Nation's Restaurant News' 100 Under 100 Emerging Chains

Additionally, Hawaiian Bros has been named in Nation's Restaurant News' (NRN) "100 Under 100 Emerging Restaurant Chains That Are Thriving in the U.S." This acclaim places Hawaiian Bros among the most exciting and rapidly expanding brands in the restaurant industry, underscoring the brand's significant momentum and the devotion of its entire 'ohana in bringing the Aloha Spirit to life.

Ingram's Corporate Report 100

Ranked #15 on Ingram's Corporate Report 100, Hawaiian Bros stands among the region's fastest-growing companies. This recognition honors the brand's impressive growth, emphasizing Hawaiian Bros' ability to scale while maintaining the quality and authenticity that define its brand.

KCSourceLink Watch List 2024

Hawaiian Bros has also been featured on the 2024 KCSourceLink Watch List, placing the brand among Kansas City's most innovative and fast-growing companies. This milestone underscores the strides Hawaiian Bros has made in spreading the Aloha Spirit beyond its initial locations and solidifying its position in a dynamic business landscape.

Inc. 5000

Hawaiian Bros' inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list not only showcases Hawaiian Bros' growth but also its resilience in overcoming challenges like the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, solidifying its reputation as one of America's most promising and emerging private companies.

“The momentum that Hawaiian Bros has built over the past few years is truly remarkable, said Grant Kreutzer, VP of Franchise Development at Hawaiian Bros.“These honors not only celebrate the brand's growth but also highlight the strength of its franchise model. The commitment to operational excellence and the Aloha Spirit continues to attract multi-unit franchisees who are passionate about bringing the Aloha spirit to communities in their markets across the country.”

This industry recognition serves as a testament to the dedication of the Hawaiian Bros team and the authenticity of its mission. Hawaiian Bros continues to grow and innovate by attracting seasoned multi-unit franchisees, all with over a decade in the industry, who can effectively utilize their market knowledge to fuel continued growth. The fast-casual brand is dedicated to maintaining its core values, carefully selecting franchisees who embrace the 'ohana culture and the principles of kindness and family. Hawaiian Bros' expansion strategy places a strong emphasis on franchise growth, leveraging the expertise of seasoned multi-unit operators to ensure successful and sustainable development. Since March 2023, the brand has signed development agreements with eight multi-unit franchisees to develop and open more than 160 restaurants across 25 markets in 10 states.

For more information on franchising opportunities and how to join Hawaiian Bros' 'ohana, visit .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team

member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say“mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises more than 55 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities to select markets in 2024. For more information, visit .

