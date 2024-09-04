American Society Of Landscape Architects Announces 2024 Professional Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thirty-nine Professional Award winners represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession

Today the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2024 Professional Awards . Thirty-nine Professional Award winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.

Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 39 winners were chosen out of 465 entries.

For the second year, the ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category. The award is given to a work of landscape architecture that demonstrates excellence in addressing climate impacts through transformative action and scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA's and IFLA's climate action commitments. The 2024 award goes to the Puente Hills Landfill Park Plan in Los Angeles, by the landscape architecture firm Studio-MLA and their client the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation. Puente Hills Landfill Park, re-purposes what was once the nation's second largest landfill into a park for all. The plan identified extreme heat and drought as the most likely climate impacts over time.

The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year; this year's Landmark Award celebrates Xochimilco Ecological Park by Grupo de Diseno Urbano, S.C.. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988, the 3000 hectare cultural landscape of the Chinampas region is home to a sustainable agriculture system that is prehispanic in origin. The park includes a plant and flower market, a sports complex and wetlands that are home to more than 200 species of birds and hosts 2.5 million visitors annually.

“These award winning projects are transformative and inspiring,” said ASLA President SuLin Kotowicz, FASLA, PLA.“The project leaders clearly demonstrated technical excellence, elegant design and a deep connection to human experiences in nature. Congratulations to you all.”

“These winners showcase landscape architecture as the profession that's leading the way in helping communities thrive,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen.“These projects successfully address multiple challenges and have set a high bar for excellence. Equitable design, economic growth, capturing more carbon and increasing the health, safety and well-being of communities all at the same time is a stunning display of leadership and innovation.”

Award Categories

General Design

Honor Award

EcoCommons – Social and Ecological Resilience in the Campus Landscape

New York, New York

Nelson Byrd Woltz

Honor Award

Alpine Garden and Amphitheater

Beijing, China

Z'scape

Honor Award

Benjakitti Forest Park:Transforming a Brown Field into an Urban Nature

Beijing, China

Turenscape + Arsomsilp

Honor Award

Tom Lee Park: "Come to the River"

New York, New York

SCAPE Landscape Architecture PLLC

Studio Gang





Honor Award

The Bay:“One Park for All” in Sarasota

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Agency Landscape + Planning

Honor Award

Sandy Hook Memorial: The Clearing

San Francisco, California

SWA Group

Honor Award

African Ancestors Memorial Garden

Oakland, California

Hood Design Studio

Honor Award

Louisiana Children's Museum: A Joyous Landscape in City Park

Seattle, Washington

Mithun

Honor Award

St. John's Terminal: An Ecology for Technology and Innovation

Brooklyn, New York

Future Green Studio

Urban Design

Award of Excellence

Atlanta BeltLine

Decatur, Georgia

Perkins & Will

Honor Award

Urban Balcony Embracing Rewilded Nature

Beijing, China

Turenscape

Honor Award

Celebrating Community Resiliency: An Equitable Garden Transformation

Evanston, Illinois

MKSK

Honor Award

Wild Mile: Transforming an Urban River into a Floating Eco-Park

Chicago, Illinois

Omni Ecosystems

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill





Honor Award

The Wharf's 7th Street Park and Recreation Pier

Alexandria, Virginia

Michael Vergason Landscape Architects





Residential Design

Honor Award

Nurturing Nature in the Mile High City

Aspen, Colorado

Design Workshop, Inc.

Honor Award

La Fénix at 1950

San Francisco, California

GLS Landscape | Architecture

Honor Award

House on the Bluff

Water Mill, New York

LaGuardia Design Group

Honor Award

Highbank: The Restoration of a Lost Prairie

Aspen, Colorado

Design Workshop, Inc.

Honor Award

Uliveto

San Francisco, California

SurfaceDesign, Inc.

Honor Award

Trinity Road

San Francisco, California

SurfaceDesign, Inc.





Analysis & Planning

Award of Excellence

A Green Ring for the Ancient City of Pompeii

Firenze, Italy

Studio Bellesi Giuntoli

Honor Award

Sojourner Truth State Park for Scenic Hudson

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

OLIN

Honor Award

The Resilient Campus: Historic Ecology and Water Conservation at UCLA

Los Angeles, California

Design Workshop

Honor Award

A Cultural Approach: The Fort Peck Tribes Hazard Mitigation Plan

New Orleans, Louisiana

Spackman Mossop Michaels

Honor Award

Seven Greenways: A Cooperative Vision for Water in the Arid West

Aspen, Colorado

Design Workshop

Honor Award

Ellinikon Park: Planning for Climate Action and Carbon Positivity

Carlisle, Massachusetts

Sasaki Associates, Inc.

Honor Award

Berkeley Accessible Paths and Places Plan

Carlisle, Massachusetts

Sasaki Associates, Inc.

Communications

Award of Excellence

The Topography of Wellness

Sharon, Massachusetts

Sara Jensen Carr, ASLA

Honor Award

What's Out There Guide to African American Cultural Landscapes

Washington, D.C.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation

Honor Award

Connecting to Our Indigenous Histories at Machicomoco State Park

New York, New York

Nelson Byrd Woltz

Honor Award

The Community First Toolkit: A Framework for Equitable Public Spaces

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Grayscale Collaborative

Honor Award

2023 Coastal Master Plan: A Plan for Louisiana's Coastal Communities

New York, New York

SCAPE Landscape Architecture PLLC

Honor Award

Design By Fire

Davis, California

Brett Milligan, ASLA & Emily Schlickman, ASLA

Research

Award of Excellence

Designing with a Carbon Conscience

Carlisle, Massachusetts

Sasaki Associates, Inc.

Honor Award

Assessing Public Space Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Tempe Study

Aspen, Colorado

Design Workshop

Honor Award

Landscape Architecture for Sea Level Rise: Innovative Global Solutions

College Station, Texas

Galen Newman, FASLA & Zixu Qiao

Honor Award

Race and the Control of Public Parks

Auburn, Alabama

Isaac Cohen, ASLA

buildingcommunityWORKSHOP







The 2024 Professional Awards Jury includes:

Jury 1: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Landmark Award

Chair Jury 1: Jennifer Nitzky, FASLA, Studio HIP

Members:

Michelle Delk, FASLA, Snohetta

Kyle Fiddelke, FASLA, OJB

John Gendall, Chapter Agency

Devon Henry, Hon ASLA, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC

Marc Miller, ASLA, Penn State

Chelina Odbert, Hon. ASLA, Kounkuey Design Initiative

Michele Shelor, ASLA, Colwell Shelor LA

Lance Thies, ASLA, City of Lockport

Jury 2: Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research, Communications & Landmark Award

Chair Jury 2: Glenn LaRue Smith, FASLA, PUSH Studio LLC

Members:

Luis Gonzalez, ASLA, EYA, LLC

Rebecca Leonard, ASLA, Lionheart Studio

Frank Edgerton Martin, Frank Edgerton Martin

Mary Patricia McGuire, ASLA, University of Illinois

Ramon Murray, FASLA, Murray Design Group

Marion Pressley, FASLA, Pressley Associates

Darneka Waters, ASLA, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation

IFLA Representative: Monica Pallares, IFLA America Region

CELA Representative: Dongying Li, Texas A&M University

LAF Representative: Austin Allen, ASLA, University of Texas at Arlington





