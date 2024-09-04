Court TV Unveils Fall Primetime Lineup Featuring New And Returning Original Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV today announced a new primetime lineup as it plans to cover the nation's most important and compelling cases this fall.

Court TV Unveils Fall Highlights

"Vinnie Politan Investigates" is seen weeknights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Court TV. Visit CourtTV.

"Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands" premieres Sept. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET - visit CourtTV for more information.

" Vinnie Politan Investigates" is the network's newest original series. Hosted by popular Court TV lead anchor Vinnie Politan,

the show explores every angle of the cases currently capturing the country's attention, diving into the latest true crime stories in-and-out of the courtroom to show both sides. "Vinnie Politan Investigates" airs weeknights at 9 p.m. ET, following " Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan, " which airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Court TV debuts the second season of the original docuseries " Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands " on September 8 at 8 p.m. ET. (Preview here. ) Hosted and executive produced by Court TV anchor and veteran true-crime journalist Ted Rowlands, the series

spotlights major moments of recent high-profile cases, from the crime scene to the courtroom, tapping into the best of Court TV's real-time coverage. Each episode features the trials' critical moments, compelling testimony, context from Court TV reporters and exclusive post-trial interviews, creating a full-circle, hour-long picture of the case.

Over the course of the new season, "Victim to Verdict" will feature cases including the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil case, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the recent Alec Baldwin "Rust" case and more. The season schedule is as follows:



JOHNNY DEPP V. AMBER HEARD (Sept. 8) : Hollywood star Johnny Depp's career suffered after his ex-wife Amber Heard wrote an op-ed claiming to be a victim of sexual violence. What followed was a civil trial that captured the attention of the public as Depp and Heard exposed their tumultuous relationship in front of the jury and the world.

THE SNAKE FARM MURDER (Sept. 15):

During a quiet summer evening in 2017, a woman dials 911 to report her husband is dead on the floor of his snake breeding facility. Lynlee Renick claims she has no idea who shot and killed 29-year-old Ben Renick, world-renowned snake breeder and father of two. After four years of twists, turns and secrets revealed, Lynlee Renick goes to trial and Court TV's cameras are there for her testimony and a surprising sentence.

A CLOWN AT THE DOOR (Sept. 22): A clown carrying balloons and a basket of flowers shot and killed Marlene Warren when she opened her front door in 1990. Even though police suspected Warren's ex-husband and his then-girlfriend, it would take decades to make an arrest.

CHAOS IN KENOSHA (Sept. 29):

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and maimed a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 17-year-old, armed with an AR-15, claimed he acted in self-defense because he feared for his life. His dramatic trial and acquittal captured the attention of the world. Court TV takes a closer look at this important case.

THE KILLING OF AHMAUD ARBERY (Oct. 6): Ahmad Arbery was out jogging when three white men assumed he was a burglar, chased him down and shot him multiple times. Cellphone video captured by Arbery's assailants proved to the jury that these men were not the heroes they claimed to be. THE PROSECUTION OF ALEC BALDWIN (Oct. 13):

A-list actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for his Western film "Rust" when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed. Who loaded the live round in the prop gun? And are actors responsible for what happens when the crew tells them the prop gun is safe? This case was filled with unexpected moments as Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial came to a dramatic conclusion.

"These series deliver the type of deep-dive coverage, storytelling and analysis our viewers expect from Court TV and our trusted talent like Vinnie and Ted," said Ethan Nelson, Head of Court TV. "Whether it's covering the biggest cases of the day or breaking down the most historic trials of our time, nobody does it better than our team at Court TV."

The primetime lineup will complement a number of major cases that Court TV is closely covering throughout the fall, including the must-watch Florida trials of both Sarah Boone and Donna Adelson, plus the case against Richard Allen – the alleged Delphi murderer – in Indiana.

