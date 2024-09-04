Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.77 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The newborn eye imaging systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.99 billion in 2023 to $2.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare accessibility and awareness, early disease detection initiatives, neonatal healthcare advancements, clinical studies and research, regulatory framework and guidelines.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The newborn eye imaging systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased prevalence of prematurity, focus on early intervention, telemedicine and remote consultations, research and development investments, growing awareness and education.

Growth Driver Of The Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market

The rapidly rising numbers of babies that are suffering from eye problems are expected to propel the growth of the newborn eye imaging systems market going forward. Eye problems refer to any type of vision loss such as total blindness and partial vision loss or people suffering from some common eye-related defects. Eye impairments in newborns can be congenital (often genetic abnormalities or caused by intrauterine injury) or acquired postnatally. Mothers suffering from diabetes may be one of the reasons for ocular abnormalities in children, along with cocaine linked to both superficial and deep hemorrhages and vascular disruption in the newborn retina. This creates demand for diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases in newborns, driving demand for newborn eye imaging systems.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Trends?

Key players in the newborn eye imaging systems market include D-EYE SRL, International Business Machines Corporation, Servicom Medical (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Imagine Eyes, Visunex Medical Systems Incoperating in the newborn eye imaging systems market are focusing on developing technologically advanced systems to sustain their position in the market.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Growth?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the newborn eye imaging systems market. Major companies operating in the newborn eye imaging systems market are focusing on developing technologically advanced systems to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Disease Type: Retinopathy Of Prematurity (ROP), Retinal Disease, Strabismus, Refractive Error, Color Blindness, Other Disease Types

2) By Device Type: Basic Device, Wireless Device

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2023. The regions covered in the newborn eye imaging systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Definition

Newborn eye imaging systems refers to medical systems that aid to detect congenital ocular defects as soon as possible after birth of babies and help prevent long-term vision loss in a variety of disorders. The new-born eye imaging systems are used for various tests such as the external eye examination, red reflex test, and fundus imaging using a wide-field digital retinal imaging system by an experienced ophthalmologist.

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global newborn eye imaging systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on newborn eye imaging systems market size, newborn eye imaging systems market drivers and trends, newborn eye imaging systems market major players, newborn eye imaging systems market competitors' revenues, newborn eye imaging systems market positioning, and newborn eye imaging systems market growth across geographies. The newborn eye imaging systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

